Chinese open-world RPG Sands of Salzaar is getting an English release this month

The Chinese open-world RPG Sands of Salzaar launched on Steam in January and became an immediate hit, selling an estimated 50,000 copies in its first week. Its reach into English-language audiences was limited by the fact that it was only available in Simplified Chinese, although an English translation was listed as a "top priority."

Today Han-Squirrel Studio and XD Network announced that the English-language release will come to Steam Early Access on September 22, finally making it fully accessible to players in North America and Europe.

The English edition will feature a full translation of the nearly 500,000-word script, along with new story content including 30 new quests. Mods will be supported through the Steam Workshop, and the developers said that hundreds of mods including new characters, custom maps, multiplayer maps, bonus difficulty modes and more will be available when the game goes live.

Sands of Salzaar is set after the fall of the Old Empire, which leaves rival factions struggling to seize people in a mystical desert world. As we noted in January, it looks very promising: Players will pursue an epic quest through an open-world sandbox, making friends and enemies, and taking part in both small brawls and large-scale combat. Steven was particularly taken by his impression of the major battles, which he said "evokes Dynasty Warriors mixed with Diablo."

XD Network has been running a closed beta test of the English version of Sands of Salzaar ahead of its full release, and for now that's still underway. You can apply to take part through the Sands of Salzaar Discord, and check out some screens below.