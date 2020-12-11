Check out Warzone's next map in the Call of Duty: Cold War Season 1 gameplay trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War Season 1, kicking off December 16, is gearing up to be one of the biggest days for all things CoD in a long time. In addition to new Cold War maps and modes, Warzone is also getting its first new map since launching in March: Rebirth Island. Check out the map in the Season 1 gameplay trailer above that premiered at The Game Awards 2020.

By the looks of it, Rebirth Island could be significantly smaller than the sprawling 150-player Verdansk map that players have become accustomed to. If the name sounds familiar, that's because it's a callback to the original Black Ops campaign. Rebirth Island is the secert Soviet base where the deadly Nova 6 bioweapon was developed and the locale of a later campaign mission.

#BlackOps invades #Warzone in Season One. • New map: Rebirth Island• New mode: Resurgence• Cold War weapons + Operators• New Gulag experiences• Synchronized Prestige and Battle Pass progression• New Daily Challenges+ more pic.twitter.com/XQOgoUF27BDecember 11, 2020

Also coming to Warzone is a new mode called Resurgence. We don't know the details of the mode yet, but it's probably safe to say it'll take place on Rebirth Island. Earlier today, Infinity Ward also showed off how Warzone's arsenal is expanding to match Cold War in Season 1.

On the Cold War side of things, Treyarch is nearly doubling its pools of maps in Season 1 with three new 6v6 maps, four 2v2 maps for the return of Gunfight, and a big new Fireteam map.

Zombies mode is also getting some love. There's no new map, to some fans' disappointment, but there will be a holiday-themed mode, new challenges, access to battle pass weapons, 2-player splitscreen, and more maps for the PlayStation-exclusive Onslaught mode.

This is all under the banner of a new unified Warzone/Cold War initiative that maintains the same ranks, loadouts, battle pass progress, and cosmetics across both games. It's a lot to take in. We'll be covering this throughout the week, so don't worry if you haven't quite wrapped your head around how this whole Call of Duty implosion will play out.