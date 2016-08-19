Check out Deus Ex: Mankind Divided's graphics and UI options

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is out soon. It's very good, as Andy will tell you in our Deus Ex: Mankind Divided review, but how's the PC port?

The PC version was tended to by Nixxes, who did a decent job with Human Revolution. We'll be looking at performance tweaks and settings in more detail next week once we've had chance to play with the latest build with the most up-to-date drivers, but for now we thought you might be interested to know how customisable Mankind Divided is on PC. There's a pretty good suite of options, and I'm particularly happy with the UI customisation, in particular the option to allow certain UI elements to fade when not in use. The UI is designed for PC players as well, with a customisable taskbar for your weapons and gadgets.

In addition to the options listed below, Mankind Divided lets you rebind commands on keyboard. On pad, you have access to four preset control schemes.

I have also added some pictures of Jensen punching goons, just to spice things up.

Display options

DirectX 12 - off/on (disabled for now, but support is currently due for the week beginning September 5)

Exclusive fullscreen - off/on (on gives you access to refresh rate settings)

Display - choose your monitor

Resolution

MSAA - off, 2x, 4x, 6x, 8x

Refresh rate - 60, 100, 110, 120Hz

VSync - off/on

Field of view - 0% to 100%

Brightness - sliding scale

Also, 3D settings for Stereoscopic Separation and Stereoscopic popout

Graphics options

Preset - low, medium, high, very high, ultra (a popup recommends you have at least 4GB of video memory at top setting)

Texture quality - low, medium, high, very high, ultra

Texture filtering - off, 2x, 4x, 8x anisotropic filtering

Shadow quality - medium, high, very high

Contact hardening shadows - off/on (the effect creates "a more realistic shadow falloff, resulting in soft shadows that are further away from the source")

Temporal anti-aliasing - off/on (a substitute for anti-aliasing that kinda blurs edges to get rid of jaggies. This in combination with the 'sharpen' effect seems to offer a less intensive anti-aliasing solution)

Motion blur - off/on

Depth of field - off, on, very high, ultra

Bloom - off/on

Volumetric lighting - off, on, ultra

Subsurface scattering - off/on

Cloth physics - off/on

Ambient occlusion off/on

Tesselation - off/on

Parralax occlusion mapping - off, on, high ("adds additional depth to select surfaces", for walls and the like)

Screenspace reflections - off, on, ultra

Sharpen - off, on

Chromatic aberration - off/on

Level of detail - low, medium, high, very high

UI options

Pickup outline - off/on

Threat indicator - off/on

Grenade warning - off/on

Radar - off/on

Objective display (Breach) - off/on

Automatic inventory management - off/on

Health bar - always on, timed fade out, always off

Energy bar - always on, timed fade out, always off

Ammo counter - always on, timed fade out, always off

Weapon bar - always on, timed fade out, always off

Assigned augmentation shortcuts - always on, timed fade out, always off

Scale - 0 to 100

One more for good luck: