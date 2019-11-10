Check out 20 minutes of hack and slash Druid gameplay in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has finally been confirmed and although we don't have a release date yet, that isn't stopping Blizzard from showing off some pretty polished gameplay. GameInformer has already posted gameplay of the Sorceress and Barbarian classes and have now tested out the Druid.

In the video below you can see three Druid characters playing together alongside multiple wolf companions. GameInformer highlights how shapeshifting as a Druid feels fluid with attacks that kick off immediately as skills are triggered rather than hanging behind any transformation animation.

Also noted is a slight change in how the summoned wolf companions work. The animals are always present once the skill is unlocked, rather than using a skill to call them. Instead, the activated skill will focus the Druid's wolves on their target.

You can head to GameInformer to watch this gameplay without commentary if that's more your speed.

Unfortunately Diable 4 isn't coming any time soon, according to Blizzard, so it may be that this rush of class previews is the most we'll see of the game for a while.