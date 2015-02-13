Charming platformer Oscura: Lost Light to hit Steam later this month

The thrill of jumping from one platform to another, avoiding spikes and traps, and using obscure abilities never gets old. Or is that just me? Oscura: Lost Light is yet another sidescrolling platformer promising an immense difficulty curve, but it’s looking pretty sweet. The Oscura series has its origins on smartphones, but Lost Light is the first installment to hit PC, and it will do so on February 24.

Developed by Melbourne studio Chocolate Liberation Front, Oscura blends a Limbo-esque silhouette aesthetic with the carnivalesque style of Tim Burton. In addition to, y'know, jumping from platform to platform, protagonist Oscura can also gain powers allowing him to “destroy obstacles, defy gravity and slow down time,” which is nice.

In addition to Steam, the game also hits The Humble Store. Check out the trailer below: