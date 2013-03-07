Celebrity SimCity: Day 2 - Enter Notchtopia

New cities founded!

Regional Population: 467,050 ● Treasury balance: §604,717

Directory of Mayors: Notch ● Veronica Belmont ● Jordan Yin, Ph.D. ● Chris Kluwe ● Robert Bowling ● Brian Brushwood ● Gary Whitta ● Tyler Wilde

The Origin Superhighway may have cleared up, but the only entrance to PCG County, the North America West 1, remains partially submerged. The flooding is so bad it's causing temporal anomalies and industrial disasters, including a factory explosion which spilled 10 tons of Reddit threads into nearby streams. Nevertheless, the county office has exciting news: Notch , Veronica Belmont , Brian Brushwood , and Jordan Yin, Ph.D. have now founded cities!

Regional arts and culture flourish!

The best artists suffer for their work, and as County Administrator, I'm proud to say that suffering is now the region's largest export, with 467,050 residents who are always a little bit sick. Is it a cold? No, that's just creative monoxide in your blood.

To highlight the region's burgeoning art scene, we dispatched an urban photographer equipped with the county's entire supply of color filters—browse by page or use the directory above to navigate, and have a look at yesterday's update if you missed it.