Where to find Cayde-6's treasure chests in Destiny 2 this week

With each weekly reset in Destiny 2, hunter class vanguard Cayde-6 offers up five chests to find planetside. You'll need to visit him at the Tower first to purchase Treasure Maps (for a hefty 4800 glimmer each) before you can even start chest hunting. They're not marked on the map, with their locations hinted at by a riddle, plus they're always secretively tucked away in a dark corner or perched on a precariously high ledge.

They're not always easy to find, and setting aside an hour or so to do them on your lonesome can be a chore. No worries, our Cayde-6 chest location videos will point you in the right direction and get you to your good loot, fast.