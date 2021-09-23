Castlevania Advance Collection is real and it releases today

The announcement of the Castlevania Advance Collection at today's Nintendo Direct was no surprise: it was outed by the Australian Classification Board back in June. Today Konami officially announced it, and better still there won't be a wait because it's scheduled to release on Steam today.

The Castlevania Advance Collection bundles together four classic handheld instalments in Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow and Dracula X. That last title is a nice surprise because it's the only one of the four that isn't a Game Boy Advance port. Dracula X has appeared on the Wii U and 3DS since its original release on SNES, but this is the first time the dramatically reimagined port of Rondo of Blood has escaped Nintendo exclusivity.

The collection introduces some nice quality of life improvements. There's a rewind function, so you don't need to worry too much about dying. There's quicksave as well, in addition to an art gallery, music player and encyclopedia. It definitely sounds like a nice celebration of these games.