Carmageddon: Reincarnation release delayed 'a tad'

Stainless Games has announced an update to the Carmageddon: Reincarnation launch date, which is a nice way of saying that it's been delayed. It was, until earlier today, set to come out on April 23; today, however, the studio said it won't actually be out the door until May 21.

"As you all know, we’d set our release date as the 23rd [of] April. Well, despite all our best efforts (and believe me, the dev team have been working around the clock 24/7 to achieve this goal) I’m announcing today that we’re pushing that date out by what is technically referred to as 'a tad'," Stainless wrote on Steam.

"We’ve been making great strides on all fronts, and were within a metric smidge of releasing next week, but in our final 'Go/No Go' meeting we all agreed that the extra time was needed," it continued. "The additional month gives us time to polish various areas of the game even further."

Carmageddon: Reincarnation is the latest addition to the long-running series of racing/vehicular manslaughter games. The 1997 original was infamous for its over-the-top violence and blood-spattering ways, and Reincarnation looks set to be every bit as silly. It raised $625,000 on Kickstarter in 2012, and made it to Steam Early Access in March 2014.