Cargo! demo! Out now!

Here's a wonderful slice of free insanity for a Friday. Ice-Pick Lodge's vibrant entertain-'em-up has you building bizarre contraptions to amuse a race of naked baby-men. The new demo throws you onto a small island to learn the ways of the weird new world, in which you must collect and sacrifice objects to the gods to unlock new items. These can then be put together in the editor mode to create new vehicles or strange machines to inspire the island's inhabitants, generating "fun" that can be used to buy more impressive stuff, like steamships . The 800MB demo is available to download from the Cargo! site now. There's nothing quite like it.