Call to Arms, the "true successor" to Men of War, starts funding drive

DigitalMindSoft, the co-developers of the Men of War series, have announced what they are calling its "true successor," Call to Arms. As is tradition for developers who have spent too long wandering the grim battlefields of World War 2, this time they're taking a trip to the present.

"Like you, we fought countless battles across Europe," they write, hopefully referring to their previous game, "but time stops for no man and change is coming. The era of modern warfare has begun!"

At least, modern warfare begins if DMS can raise the €100,000 they need to develop Call to Arms. They're doing this through their own website , thanks to the unfortunate lack of a Kickstarter option for developers in mainland Europe. Hopefully the lack of a green and white backer page won't put people off another deeply tactical RTS.

Details are light, but DMS already have some idea of what they'd like to deliver. "Call to Arms offers an innovative new look into modern era combat. Initially offering two playable factions, 20 realistically modeled vehicles and heavy weaponry, as well as over 60 firearms and customization, our new game offers the very best in tactical gameplay."

"Similar to Men of War: Assault Squad, Call to Arms also includes our innovative "direct control" feature, a 3rd person action mode used to operate your unit's aim and movement. Whether advancing with a Humvee, infiltrating with a Scout Sniper or crashing through buildings with a M1A2 Abrams, everything can be controlled by you!"

While the developers say they've raised enough money to start the project, they're looking for backer help in order to "improve the series and the engine it's running on." While they've only seen 80 backers so far, Men of War was both well regarded and had a fairly large audience of dedicated fans. Call to Arms could have some legs... I mean tracks. Tank tracks. Yeah.

