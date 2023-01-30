Call of Duty: Warzone 2 seems to be headed to Japan

Audio player loading…

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is bringing back the popular Resurgence mode in season 2, and we just got the first teaser for the new map it'll take place on. By the looks of things, Warzone 2 (opens in new tab) is headed to Japan.

"Enjoy a moment of zen before battle," the Call of Duty account tweeted (opens in new tab) Monday morning. "Tac map reveal tomorrow. #ResurgenceReturns #Warzone2" The video attached is a satisfying render of a marble rippling through sand, eventually forming what translation software says is the Japanese word for "sea lion" (as spotted by YouTuber Geeky Pastimes (opens in new tab)).

If that wasn't enough of a clue for the setting of map, in a reply, the CoD account added, "Ashika Island awaits 🌊."

So we've got a Japanese island and a reference to sea lions. That's not a lot to go on, but it does suggest the Ashika Island map is set long before the events of Modern Warfare 2—that is, if "sea lion" is in reference to the real Japanese sea lion (opens in new tab). According to Wikipedia, the sea lion subspecies was hunted to extinction sometime in the 1970s, possibly dating the upcoming map. Considering Warzone 1's original Resurgence map, Rebirth Island, was set in the '80s, another 20th century island would be a fitting homage.

Activision plans to dole out more season 2 details ahead of the February 15 release, continuing with the Ashika Island "tac map" reveal on January 31. The tac map is unlikely to include actual screenshots of the map, but it should tell us the shape of the island and name a few points of interest.