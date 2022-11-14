How to see your My Warzone Legacy video

My Warzone Legacy is a highlight reel that Activision has added for the battle royale in celebration of Warzone 2 coming out, and the original's soon-to-be name change to Warzone Caldera. In the video, you can see stats from throughout your time in Warzone, and you know how much CoD players love their stats.

If you haven't played Modern Warfare 2 yet and are planning to before Warzone 2 drops, you might want to see our Modern Warfare 2 review (opens in new tab) first. There are also guides for Spec Ops (opens in new tab), Weapon Tuning (opens in new tab), and Prestige Ranks (opens in new tab). That said, here's how to get your own My Warzone Legacy video and see your highlight reel and stats from your time in Warzone.

How to get My Warzone Legacy

To claim your own unique My Warzone Legacy highlight reel, you'll need your Activision ID, which you can get by signing into your Call of Duty profile (opens in new tab) and selecting 'Basic Info'. Once you have it, here's what you'll need to do step-by-step:

Head to the My Warzone Legacy (opens in new tab) website

website Enter your Activision ID into the box and click submit

After a short loading period, your highlight reel will appear

You'll be able to watch and download the video or get your veteran action report below, which is a handy little image that summarises your overall stats.

The video and report will tell you when you first dropped into the game, your overall kills and damage dealt, your most used operator and weapon class, as well as how many gulag wins you managed. Nothing like a little confidence boost before Warzone 2 drops!