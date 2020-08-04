Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5 will let you inspect your weapons

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season 5 is kicking off tomorrow, bringing with it a loot train to Verdansk, new operators, a bunch of new maps and, perhaps most importantly, the ability to stare really hard at your fancy guns.

Apparently players have been quite keen to give their weapons a once over with their eyes, and I can hardly blame them. There's a lot of detail to admire in Infinity Ward's killer creations. And it's healthy to take short breaks every now and then. Cease your hunt of other players for a minute and just smear your eyeballs all over your shotgun.

Of course, it might not be the best idea to stand around in the open while you're ogling away. Find a wee hidey hole for a brief private moment with your favourite weapon and avoid being taken out in a compromising position.

The feature has been rumoured for a wee while, with art director Joel Emslie confirming its imminent arrival on Reddit. It's "incoming" is all he offered, but there's not much more to say about it, really. Regardless, expect some hefty patch notes for season 5 very soon.

PS4 players have already been able to preload it ahead of tomorrow's launch, but the update isn't available on PC yet.