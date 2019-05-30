Call of Duty: Modern Warfare arrives October 25, and here's the trailer

The rumors were correct: the next Call of Duty game is called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it's a "re-imagining" of the Modern Warfare sub-franchise. Infinity Ward, developer of the original Call of Duty and a half-dozen other games in the series, is developing the game along with support from Raven Software and Beenox. Check out the announcement trailer above. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, will launch on October 25, 2019.

I attended a presentation at Infinity Ward's studio in southern California earlier this month, where details about the singleplayer campaign (yes, it has one) were revealed, along with a look at some of the tech behind the game. The re-imagined Modern Warfare aims to present players with the "uncomfortable realities of war" and stories that feel "ripped from the headlines." You'll play not only as special forces soldiers but as low-tech "rebel freedom fighters" who use improvised weapons and guerrilla tactics. A number of characters from earlier games in the series, such as Captain Price, will return as well. You can read my impressions of what I saw of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare singleplayer campaign here.

Modern Warfare plans to support cross-platform play, and will not contain a season pass. In addition to the singleplayer campaign and classic multiplayer modes, it will also feature co-op missions.