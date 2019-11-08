Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has new maps and a new mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has just been out for two weeks, and Infinity Ward is already rolling out new maps for its popular shooter. A new update, available now, adds two new maps, new playlists, and a new game mode. The patch also addresses a host of bugs and does some weapon rebalancing.

Krovnik Farmland has been added to the Ground War playlist, and Shoot House joins multiplayer. The new maps could hardly be more different: Krovnik Farmland is an appropriately expansive area, big enough to handle the scale of Ground War, while Shoot House is a tight, three-lane map designed to push players into close quarters fighting.

Players will also see Hardpoint added to the rotation. Shoot House 24/7 includes "a mixture of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Headquarters" modes, Infinity Ward says.

The patch also tweaks many of Modern Warfare's weapons, increasing hipfire spread for assault rifles, the MG34, M91, PKM, and the 725 Shotgun. In general, the changes seem geared toward making fewer weapons devastating at long and medium range, and to make shooting from the hip somewhat less reliably effective.

There are plenty of bugfixes as well, which you can read up on in the full patch notes.

Modern Warfare should see a pretty steady stream of new maps over the course of the year, if leaks are to be believed. One credible leak has suggested there are 38 total maps planned for the game.