Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer free to play this weekend

You can shoot men for free right now in one of the most popular man shooting simulators in the world. A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 free weekend is underway, offering all maps, classes and weapons to everyone who downloads the client from Steam .

The doors will slam shut again at 1pm PST / 9pm GMT on Sunday, but if you really loved your time shooting men in the head, you can pay slightly less than you normally would to shoot more men in the head in the full game. It's 33% off until 10am PST / 6pm GMT on Monday. If you already own the game, now's the time to jump back in and politely school these fresh recruits. Be gentle. It's their first time.