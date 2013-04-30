Call of Duty: Ghosts website teaser goes live; looks ghostly

While Call of Duty: Ghosts has been rumored for months now (culminating in Tesco's mistakenly published item description ), we still don't know much about the game. Activision is tipped to reveal the game on May 1, but until then we'll just have to gaze at this teaser website and wonder . Because, while the fact that you'll shoot and be shot at is a given, it's always the extraneous details that so titillate. For example, why 'ghosts'?

For a reason, that's for sure! The teaser site shows a ghost-like face which is itself made up of dozens of other faces submitted by users of the site. If you're really enthusiastic, you too can be part of the marketing push by linking your own Facebook or Twitter account. That's what they call engagement. Are you engaged?

According to that Tesco description, Ghosts will be powered by a "new next-generation engine". If other Call of Duty release windows are any indication, this will come out in October or November for every platform known to man.