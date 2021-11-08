Call of Duty: Vanguard: What we know about the Zombies Easter egg

Looking for details on the Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Easter egg? Now that Vanguard is finally here, you might be wondering what the Easter egg entails and how to get started deciphering puzzles and clues for Der Anfang's hidden quest.

Unfortunately, the Zombies Easter egg isn't available yet and will be released at a later date. You can still jump into the Zombies mode, of course, and there's still plenty of leveling up to do in regular multiplayer, as well as the main campaign to beat. But if you've got your sights set on Der Anfang's main quest, here's what we know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Easter egg, including when we're expecting it to deploy.

CoD: Vanguard Zombies Easter egg: When can you start Der Anfang's hidden quest?

The Easter egg quest for CoD: Vanguard Zombies is expected to arrive with the launch of Season 1 on December 2. However, it seems that the Zombies storyline will be released in stages. From Treyarch's blog post :

"Starting on December 2nd, new Zombies content & features will begin to roll out in Vanguard, including a new Objective, additional Covenants, new weapons, Zombies Season Challenges, holiday-themed updates, and more. Players will also encounter some other surprise elements later in Season One that will set the stage for our upcoming Main Quest."

While that's still a month away, it does give us plenty of time to get familiar with the new Der Anfang Zombies map. And though there's not much information on what exactly it will involve or how much or the Zombies Easter egg quest will be available at that time, a recent interview shed some light on the reasoning behind the delayed release.

"One [reason] was to make sure, because we're already delivering a lot of new things, was day one for new players to first come into the world, learn about it, learn about the characters, and there's a lot of intel already in across the locations." Miles Leslie, Treyarch's creative specialist, told Gamespot , "We want to digest that. We want to spread it out so people can fully digest it.

"One of the main things with the main quest, we wanted it to be more accessible than previous games and we wanted to spend the right amount of time that anyone can do it, and then we're going to deliver it, and spread it across post ship as well."

I'll be sure to update this guide when we get more information.