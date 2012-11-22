Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 patch fixes sinking horses, allows 90 degree FOV

Martin's steed got stuck in quicksand and couldn't extract itself during our review of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 . According to the latest patch notes posted on the CoD forums , spotted by Strategy Informer , the problem has been fixed. The update also boosts CoD's field of view allowance to 90 degrees, good news for anyone experiencing the strange tunnel vision queasiness that those tight FOV settings can cause.
Performance has also been smoothed out for those with four or more CPU cores, server matchmaking has been improved and "connection interrupted" multiplayer errors fixed. Patch notes below.
November 21, 2012 Update for Singleplayer, Multiplayer, and Zombies
- Max FOV increased to 90
- Fix: Horse falling through the world in Afghanistan when playing on some CPUs with 4 or more cores
- Fix: RC-XD and the AGR sinking into the map in MP when playing on some CPUs with 4 or more cores
- General performance improvements in SP, MP, and ZM for CPUs with 4 or more cores
- Fix: crash when a 7th player tries to join a 6 player league lobby
- Improved dedicated server matchmaking
- Fix: some cases of "Connection Interrupted" in MP while loading into a match