Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 multiplayer trailer reveals guns, gadgets, and multi-team DM

Strap on your flame-retardant suits, comment soldiers -- there's Call of Duty news. Activision has released the Call of Duty: Black Ops II multiplayer reveal trailer. You've got your running, your gunning, your microwave (or some other wave?) emitters, your remote-controlled kill streak rewards, and a stinger teasing a shoutcasted multi-team team deathmatch (assumption: three or more teams with more than one person per team). What do you think?