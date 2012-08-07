Popular

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 multiplayer trailer reveals guns, gadgets, and multi-team DM

By

Strap on your flame-retardant suits, comment soldiers -- there's Call of Duty news. Activision has released the Call of Duty: Black Ops II multiplayer reveal trailer. You've got your running, your gunning, your microwave (or some other wave?) emitters, your remote-controlled kill streak rewards, and a stinger teasing a shoutcasted multi-team team deathmatch (assumption: three or more teams with more than one person per team). What do you think?

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
