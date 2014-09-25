Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare will be longer than previous games

Call of Duty shooters aren't generally known for offering bulky single-player experiences, but Sledgehammer Games boss Glen Schofield says the upcoming Advanced Warfare will have a little more meat on the bone than you might expect.

How much more remains to be seen, but Schofield didn't mince words when asked on Twitter how long the Advanced Warfare campaign will be. "Coming in longer than the last few," he replied.

— Glen Schofield (@GlenSchofield) September 25, 2014 September 25, 2014

That's obviously not going to put it in the territory of, say, Divinity: Original Sin, but given the brevity of previous games, I think a couple more hours of advanced dude-shooting will be a welcome change. And when the solo fun comes to an end, there will still be plenty of online action to dig into, including the new Exo Survival mode that was revealed yesterday.

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare comes out on November 4.