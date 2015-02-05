Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Havoc DLC comes to the PC later this month

Activision has announced that the Havoc DLC pack for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare will launch for the PC on February 26. The expansion pack will include four new multiplayer maps, the AE4 "direct energy assault rifle" and the Widowmaker custom variant, and the long-awaited co-op multiplayer mode Exo Zombies.

First things first, the maps:

Core: Get up close or keep your distance as you battle through the wreckage of a nuclear power plant in the Gobi desert.

Urban: A close-quarters free-for-all in the futuristic mega-structure of Dallas Ward 3, where verticality highlights the capabilities of the exoskeleton.

Sideshow: An open battleground in a clown-themed inn. That's right, clowns. Hey, it happens.

Drift: An all-out firefight in a high-altitude ski resort, complete with a "map-altering timed event."

And then of course there are the zombies in the exoskeletons, from which is derived the new Exo Zombies co-op mode. Players will team up to battle hordes of power-armored undead, in a story about a bioweapon gone horribly wrong voiced by John Malkovich, Bill Paxton, Rose McGowan, and some dude named John Bernthal.

Assuming it goes for the same price as the timed-exclusive Xbox versions that came out last month, the Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Havoc DLC will set you back $15, and is also available as part of the $50 season pass.