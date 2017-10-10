Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare launches 'Willard Wyler's Halloween Scream' event

After a somewhat unsuccessful foray into the future, the next and imminent Call of Duty instalment will return to World War 2. Before it does, though, the latest series entry seems determined to squeeze some fun out of a game that otherwise punishes improvising players—something underscored by its newly-launched 'Willard Wyler's Halloween Scream' event.

Set to run now through November 1, the Halloween special includes giveaways, double XP periods, a new zombies mode and a new 'Carnage map', among other things. As you might expect, it comes with a trailer. Look, see:

And here's publisher Activision with some of that in more detail:

Free Halloween-themed Supply Drop at the beginning of each week.

Free Halloween-themed cosmetic item every Friday, along with one final gift on 30th October.

Halloween-themed gear and loot, including brand-new zombie-themed Rig skins, available to earn.

Boss Battle mode, which starts on 13th October, allows players to take on their favourite final bosses from each of the Infinite Warfare zombies modes. It begins with the first chapter, Zombies in Spaceland, and continues with the following chapters becoming available, two per week, ending with the ultimate battle in The Beast from Beyond (players must own DLC packs to access DLC chapters).

Return of Gesture Warfare multiplayer mode to celebrate Halloween, which runs now through 12th October and allows fans to use gestures to humiliate and annihilate their opponents.

Carnage, a fan-favourite multiplayer map from the Retribution DLC pack, free to play and with double XP for all players from 12th October to 1st November.

More information on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's Willard Wyler's Halloween Scream event can be found here. Tyler found the base game to be below average last year—here's his review in full.