Butcher some cosmic horrors in Doom 2 mod Shrine

Ever wanted to butcher some Lovecraftian horrors because they stepped too hard on your turf? Well, have I got the free game for you. SHRINE is a total conversion for Doom 2 that turns you into a grumpy red demon with a lot of guns who doesn’t like the various monsters of cosmic horror that are hanging around one bit.

Modder scumhead released the game in November, but gave it a nice balance tweak just this month. It has a unique art style with a color palette that really stands out from other Doom mods. It’s only about an hour long, but it has new enemies and levels. It also features organic looking weird guns, a rad shotgun sprite, a spinal column that roars and tears things apart like a chainsaw, and whatever the hell this is:

(Image credit: Shrine - Scumhead)