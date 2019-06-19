Bungie announces big changes coming to Destiny 2's Eververse Store

Sooner or later, every Destiny 2 player has to grapple with the age-old gamer question: Do I want to look good, or do I want to be good? For me, it was never an issue. I look good, and the numbers be damned. Today, Bungie announced some big changes coming to the Eververse store aimed at easing some of the pressure of properly stylin'-and-profilin'.

First on the list is a conversion of all Eververse armor to "Universal Ornaments" that can be applied to all Legendary armor sets released after the Shadowkeep expansion goes live in September. That means you can make any post-Shadowkeep Legendary armor in your inventory look like a sexy Eververse piece, so you can customize your look without having to sacrifice your build.

"Any Eververse Armor you have acquired in your Collections will have its Universal Ornaments automatically unlocked for use on new Legendary armor," Bungie explained. "For example, if the song in your heart is to have your Titan roll with the 2018 Tin Man-esque Festival of the Lost Helmet, you can put it on any of the new Legendary armor coming to the game this fall."

Bright Dust, used to purchase items in the Eververse Store, is also changing to be more readily accessible. Right now, it can be earned by dismantling Eververse items and completing Eververse bounties, but after the update it will be offered as a reward for completing Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit bounties.

"We want all players to earn Dust for playing, not for spending money and destroying a bunch of items in their inventory," Bungie wrote. "After you complete all your bounties for the week, there will be an additional avenue to keep grinding out Bright Dust."

It will also no longer cost Bright Dust to pull Eververse items from your collection after Shadowkeep goes live: Instead, it will require Legendary Shards and Glimmer, which are more easily earned. And because of that change, Eververse items will stop dismantling into Bright Dust after the update, but will break down into—you guessed it—Legendary Shards and Glimmer.

All of this will happen on September 17, when the Shadowkeep expansion goes live. What you want to do before September 17, then (and this is Bungie's advice, not mine, so you can probably trust it) is dismantle all your surplus Eververse stuff into Bright Dust, so you can go on an Eververse shopping spree later.

Collectively, this seems to me like a big and very positive change. The ability to roll up a primo armor set without having to sacrifice a good look is the hook, but the improved accessibility and usefulness of Eververse items is a big plus too, especially given all the criticism the Eververse Store has taken since Destiny 2 went live.