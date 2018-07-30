Bungie accidentally broke Destiny 2's matchmaking, and a lot of players prefer it this way

Due to a bug introduced in a recent update, the matchmaking system for Destiny 2's quickplay PvP mode is currently not following the game's usual skill-based formula. According to PvP design lead Derek Carroll, the bug "results in much faster—but lower-quality—matches than normal." But according to many Destiny 2 players, the bug results in a better PvP experience.

Ordinarily, quickplay players are grouped according to their Crucible stats and their connection strength. This makes for fairer games, but also slower and tougher games, which isn't what some people come to quickplay mode for. Many players argue that since Destiny 2 has a competitive playlist dedicated to down-to-the-wire contests of skill, it's perfectly OK for quickplay to be a bit of a mess as long as it's a fun mess.

The Destiny forums and subreddit are overflowing with posts and comments praising quickplay's accidental second wind and begging Bungie to leave the matchmaking as it is. Destiny 2 YouTuber and PvP specialist True Vanguard made a video praising the current system, and also ran a Twitter poll to gauge the community's opinion, which is an interesting piece of anecdotal evidence:

Of course, not everyone is happy, but that was true before the bug as well, and it seems Bungie is at least open to giving the current matchmaking system a shot: Carroll said "our plan for the immediate future is to take no immediate action, monitor the health of the playlist, take notes, and ready a potential fix."