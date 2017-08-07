Popular

Build of the week: this animatronic Alien PC has moving lips (for kissing)

Be gentle, now.

I’ve never been kissed. 

By a computer, I mean! Let alone one shaped like a cubed Alien head—and we’re talking about the Alien brand here, not some generic, bug-eyed, pale loser from Roswell or whatever. Arctic Horror is a custom build out of Russia, put together by modder Igor to represent the “King of Aliens from the universe of Alien.” 

The chassis is a frosty recreation of the proposed King of Aliens’ head, but the best bits are on the inside, and no, I don’t mean the components. Arctic Horror is outfitted with an animatronic mouth, complete with lips that curl and twitch, and a tiny, unkissable mouth that leaps out if you bite their lip too hard—er, press a button. See for yourself.

For more pictures of Arctic Horror and information on the build process, check out the official build log

Arctic Horror components: 

While I could see which components were included, some were missing details. But it’s appropriate really. I mean, if we knew everything about the Alien, it would lose the horror, right? Thank goodness no one’s told the origin story!

Update: Just kidding! The components were right on the build log page, and I missed them. The mystery is dead!

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
CPU: AMD FX8320E
Mobo: MSI 990FXA Gaming
PSU: Cooler Master G750M
RAM: Fury HyperX 8GB x 2
SSD: Kingston 120GB
HDD: 1TB Seagate Barracuda 
Radiator: Black Ice GT Stealth 240
Fans: Deep Cool XFAN 120 L/B

