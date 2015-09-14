Build of the week: Kruper Dog (yes, this is actually a PC)

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

The following is a lightly edited (translation issues) excerpt from the fictional backstory of a custom built PC.

“Kruper is an official intergalactic dogdroid. Already in battle, Kruper needs to join forces with his companions, to find a resistance against a group of mysterious aliens, which threaten the existence of Dogworld.”

The excerpt comes from Brazil-based builder Maciel Barreto’s synopsis for his latest scratch PC case. As a dog lover and perplexed PC hobbyist, it’s one hell of a hook. Scratch is no misnomer either; Barreto started with clay models, from which he made casts to create the fiberglass components. That, and the rest of the meticulous process with accompanying pictures are documented in his build log.

It’s hard to imagine where the motive for such an outlandish case came from. The case is mechanical in concept and function, an anthropomorphic (and creepy) dog-controlled mech with opposable, smoke-emitting digits. It looks straight out of Small Soldiers, except it isn’t small. Seriously, check out the foot for scale in the gallery. So, it’s a bonkers idea, unwieldy, and not terribly ideal for the home setup. But damn, it sure is cool.

Kruper Dog is indulgent in all the right ways. It’s the marriage of hobby and fascination, a big, fat What if? finished off with a Why not? It’s this stupefying, beautiful logic that keeps the molten core of PC gaming spinning.

Great job with the build, Maciel!

Kruper Dog parts list

Motherboard: Gigabyte Z97X-ED3H Black Edition

CPU: i7-3770K

GPU: GeForce GTX 560

RAM: Kingston HyperX 8GB (x2)

SSD: Kingston HyperX 120GB

PSU: Cooler Master Ultimate 1100 WATTS

Cooling: Cooler Master V8 GTS