Build of the week: a transforming Optimus Prime

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

Before we begin, let me get one thing off my chest. Beast Wars is way better than any of that old car stuff. Even better? The Fuzors era.

That being said, Stephen Hoad of Oz Modz out of Australia made a pretty impressive ode to that old car stuff with a transforming Optimus Prime custom build. It goes from tractor truck to full blown robot in one simple movement. He may be missing opposable arms, but it’s a damn computer, and one with some juicy guts.

Besides some nice components, Hoad shows off the mechanical workings of Optimus Primes’ transforming chassis in a series of insightful videos. See one for yourself.

For more information and pictures of Hoad’s Optimus Prime project, check out the official build log .

Optimus Prime components:

GPU: ASUS Strix GTX 1070 x 2

Mobo: ASUS Maximus 8 Formula Motherboard

CPU: Intel i7 6700K

RAM: Avexir Raiden 16GB

HDD: Seagate 2TB

SDD: V-Color VLM 100 M.2

PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower RGB 1000W

Chassis: Thermaltake Core X5 Case