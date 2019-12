Battlestar Galactica Online developers Bigpoint have announced that in just six weeks of being live, the browser-based MMO has gathered one million registered players.

The announcement comes as Bigpoint release their latest patch, which allows you to command Battlestars and Basestars, as well as other new ships.

If you'd like to sign up for the Colonial fleet, or cause mass human genocide as a flying toaster, join BSG Online at the game's official site .