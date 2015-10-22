Brigador 4K gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions.

Brigador is my jam: a cutthroat isometric mech game that harkens back to the pixel art of Command & Conquer, but with more mechs. And drenched in neon. With ominous synths in the background. And, as Tyler wrote, it has bigass guns. This is, obviously, a plus.

The isometric cityscapes are fully destructible and densely packed with an absurd amount of detail. And I get a little thrill from swiveling my mech to face each building and see the lights play over it, modulating color and contrast. It's an exciting application of 2015 technology to the late-90s art style.

I captured Brigador at 4K by downsampling with Nvidia's Dynamic Super Resolution. It's hard to pick out the detail in each image in this small size, so make sure to click the "expand" icon at the top right to view them in full 4K.