Breach will shut down permanently on April 30

Breach is an ambitious co-op dungeon crawler with echoes of Shadowrun, The Secret World, and Devil May Cry, released in January by a team of former BioWare and EA developers calling itself QC Games. It sounded promising, but met with mixed results when it entered Early Access on Steam in January, and its peak player count of roughly 1200 quickly cratered after release.

On April 4, QC Games announced that it is pulling the plug on both the game and the studio. Breach Starter Packs and QC Points will no longer be available for purchase as of today, but the servers will remain online for now. Players who have made purchases "recently" can apply for refunds through Steam or QC Games support, depending on where the purchase was made.

Update: A message posted to the Breach website has clarified that the game will continue to operate until April 30. Prices for in-game items have been dropped to 1 gold each so the remaining players have a chance to try out things they may have missed, but new players will not be accepted prior to shutdown.

"The bottom line is that the game has not performed as we had hoped, and the changes required to make it a successful product would require resources we don’t have. We need to do right by our team, and offer them a reasonable, managed shutdown, rather than driving the game and the company off a cliff," QC Games CEO Dallas Dickinson wrote in a new farewell message.

"This is a hard decision, but it's unfortunately what we have to do with Breach."

More information and links to make refund requests are available in the closure FAQ.