Both Titanfall games are once again plagued by DDoS attacks

Titanfall players have been suffering DDoS attacks for a very long time. In April, after many months of complaints, Respawn told players it was investigating the problem, and seemed to get it cleared up. But now a new wave of attacks is affecting both Titanfall and Titanfall 2 players, with streamers showing what looks to be not just a server breakdown, but individual players being isolated and unable to play the match past the opening cutscene. Players have also reported being unable to connect at all.

It's sad to see the state in which the Titanfall 2 community is in regarding these DDoS attacks. Please hear our call for help @Respawn. See what people who STILL play your game have to go through in this video. If anyone else sees this, spread it around!https://t.co/dYiNDETBUoMay 20, 2021 See more

Modder Taskinoz has suggested that these are attacks on specific players and streamers and made a free Streamer Mode mod that hides player names in response. But he's now saying that since people have started using the mod, hackers are simply attacking the server that streamers are playing on, instead of singling out players and disconnecting them. Nothing has been confirmed, but Respawn publicly announced its looking into the problem. The Titanfall servers are currently down as the investigation into the attacks is underway.

We're aware of a new wave of DDOS attacks affecting the Titanfall games. Team is investigating.May 20, 2021 See more

Plenty of players are replying to the official announcement to point out a similar problem with Apex Legends ranked matches, which are also suffering from DDoS attacks. Both Titanfall games have a dedicated multiplayer community, which has likely also grown after Apex Legends introduced Titanfall content in Season 9.