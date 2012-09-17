Popular

Borderlands 2 is out tonight: launch trailer derails hero train, reiterates made-up number

By

borderlands_2

As I write, Borderlands 2 is about seven hours away from release in North America. Eee! But before letting it march out of pre-purchase prison at midnight, Gearbox had to jingle the cell keys one last time.

That stretch of a metaphor of course refers to today's launch trailer, which pretty much summarizes Borderlands 2's beginning, middle, and end: Handsome Jack is introduced as a Very Bad Man, the heroes assemble, and an army of robots and shirtless men try to trample them. Then a double-gun-finger logo suicide, naturally.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
