Bailed Bohemia developers return home after nearly 130 days in jail

Bohemia Interactive developers Ivan Buchta and Martin Pezlar, both of who were detained and jailed in Greece for nearly four months on charges of espionage, have returned to the Czech Republic today after posting a €5,000 bail ($6,672).

Despite the bail's allowance of traveling home for both men, the charges levied by the Greek government—which claim Buchta and Pezlar spied after they recorded footage of military facilities on the island of Lemnos—still stand, with a court date to be determined at the conclusion of the ongoing judicial strike. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Nečas apparently negotiated a bail agreement after Buchta and Pezlar were denied appeal in November.

The community-led support site helpivanmartin.org posted a series of videos and snapshots showing a visibly smiling Buchta and Pezlar reuniting with family members and loved ones. In the past, the website's organizers has produced translations of Czech news coverage, which we hope will arrive later on. For now, here's a sample clip of the reception. Head over to helpivanmartin.org for more videos.