Blue Yeti microphone with Assassin’s Creed Origins is on sale for $80

We see the Blue Yeti USB microphone go on sale from time to time, and just a few days ago, it was marked down to $109.99 with Assassin's Creed Odyssey bundled with it. If you missed out on that deal, don't fret—what we consider to be the best microphone for most people is on sale again, this time for $79.99, with Assassin's Creed Origins.

It's on sale at GameStop with a unique red and gray color combination that appears only to be available at that particular retailer. Otherwise, the only red versions we've seen are red and black.

Color aside, this is a popular mic that is great for gaming and streaming, for the money.

