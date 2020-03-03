Bloodstained's roguelike mode has been cancelled

Bloodstained, Koji Igarashi's Castlevania callback, launched last year after a successful Kickstarter, which included a stretch goal for a roguelike mode. Now it looks like the team overpromised, leading to it shelving the mode in favour of a randomiser.

It's been five years since Bloodstained hit Kickstarter, so the news that the mode won't be materialising is a bit late. According to a Kickstarter update from Igarashi, "the code that was created early in the game’s development is not currently compatible with this type of gameplay."

Given that this incompatibility has always existed, backers don't appear to be too pleased that they're only hearing about it now.

"I wish I was surprised by the cancellation of a prominent stretch goal, but I'm not," writes one backer. "Unfortunately, from the explanation given I can only conclude that you never intended to fulfill this promise."

"That's pretty cool how the code for the game 'isn't compatible' with a roguelike mode," writes another, "when the campaign with the roguelike stretch goal was finished before the game began production."

Some backers seem to be pleased that they're being given an alternative, but disappointment is the prevailing tone of the response.

Randomiser mode lets you play the story campaign with up to eight game parameters which are then randomised as you kill your way through the game. There's a timer and you can share your seed, so you can challenge people to beat your run.

The new mode launches alongside the Zangetsu update, which unlocks a new playable character, and will be free for all players. Both are due out this year.