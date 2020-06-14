Blood mopping and body-snatching return in sequel Serial Cleaners

Stealth game Serial Cleaner had a pretty unique premise back in 2017 : You work for the mob, and your job is to clean up crime scenes so nobody gets caught. It was a stealth action game like many others, sure, but the great use of the 1970s American setting and dirty crime genre tropes really sold it.

At the Future Games Show, developers Draw Distance have announced they're going back for a sequel: Serial Cleaners. Which, let me say, is a superb title. The sequel will take place in the kickin' 90s, as a varied cast of cleaners with different techniques and abilities take on a non-linear story in an isometric 3D environment. One cleaner will use tech, another brute force, another street smarts, and the last some "good old fashioned tricks of the trade."

Draw Distance is fresh off of Vampire: The Masquerade—Coteries of New York, I'm particularly interested in seeing if Draw Distance can parlay all that narrative experience into a gritty crime story. The idea of a non-linear narrative for Serial Cleaners might just sell me on the game alone.

Serial Cleaners is developed by Draw Distance and scheduled to release in 2021. You can find Serial Cleaners on Steam for now, though it'll probably pop up on GOG and the like before release. Speaking of which, the original Serial Cleaner is 80$ off, $3, on GOG right now.