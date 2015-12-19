Blood Bowl 2 is getting four new races, free if you already own the game

I don't see why you'd ever need another Blood Bowl race when you already have the Skaven, but four more fantasy races are making their way to murderous strategy football title Blood Bowl 2 anyway. Those races comprise the Norse, Undead, Nurgle and Necromantic units, and as I don't know much Warhammer, I have no idea what a 'nurgle' is, but it sure sounds funny.

Although Cyanide has previous released two new races as paid DLC, you'll be getting these new ones for free—that is if you own the game before the races appear on the store.

"As long as you own Blood Bowl 2 before the launch of a race DLC," Cyanide says, "you’ll get that DLC and subsequent DLC for free, from the list of four planned DLCs." The first of these, the Norse, "should be available at the end of February", with the other three releasing "on a regular basis".

Is Blood Bowl 2 worth getting? James Davenport wasn't blown away when he reviewed it back in September.