Blizzard World is now playable on the Overwatch PTR

A new Overwatch update is now playable on the PTR, and the big news this time around is the arrival of Blizzard World, the theme park hybrid map that was unveiled earlier this month at BlizzCon.

"An amusement park celebrating the universes of Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo, Blizzard World is a brand-new hybrid Assault/Escort map," Blizzard said in the patch notes. "Charge the gates of Stormwind, sneak through the Nexus Experience, and guide the payload through areas filled with high ground, flanking routes, and environmental hazards. Grab some Blizzard-inspired snacks at the concession stand along the way!"

The latest PTR update also adds an option to remove all AI in the custom game lobby, fixes a few bugs, and clears up a performance issue in Junkertown. The full patch notes are below.

GENERAL:

A.I.

An option to “Remove All A.I.” in the custom game lobby can be accessed by Right Click > Remove All Bots

BUG FIXES:

General

Fixed an issue that caused the arcade card for Limited Duel and Mystery Duel to not list all currently disabled characters

Fixed an issue that prevented certain sound effects from playing when navigating the Options menu with a controller

Heroes

Fixed a visual bug that caused Ana’s Biotic Rifle ammo clip to detach when her Captain Amari skin was equipped

Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist’s Seismic Slam to create performance drops when repeatedly used with no cooldown

Fixed a bug that prevented Mei’s Cryo-freeze from clearing the healing debuff caused by Ana’s Biotic Grenade

Fixed a visual bug with Moira’s Biotic Orb that sometimes caused Biotic Grasp’s healing spray effects to display instead

Fixed a bug that prevented Moira from being able to pass through enemies when using Fade

Fixed a bug that caused Moira’s eyelashes to detach from her face during her Heroic highlight intro

Fixed a visual issue with Moira’s Oasis skin that caused her knees to clip through her knee guards while crouched

Fixed a bug that caused Reaper’s shotguns to animate incorrectly when discarded on the ground

Fixed an issue that prevented highlights captured by Zenyatta players from recording correctly when the Cultist skin was equipped

Maps