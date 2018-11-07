Blizzard is working on multiple mobile games 'across all our IPs'

You may have heard that the Diablo Immortal reveal at BlizzCon did not go over very well. People were really angry about Diablo Immortal's announcement as a mobile game, despite the fact that Blizzard had warned everyone weeks in advance that Diablo 4 probably wasn't going to be there. Despite that reception, it doesn't sound as if Blizzard is ready to step back from mobile game develop. In fact, Blizzard co-founder Allen Adham said during a post announcement press conference (via Korean YouTube channel 리뷰빌런 하텍) that Diablo Immortal is just the beginning.

"Many of us over the last few years have shifted from playing primarily desktop to playing many hours on mobile, and we have many of our best developers now working on new mobile titles across all of our IPs. Some of them are with external partners like Diablo Immortal. Many of them are being developed internally only, and we'll have information to share on those in the future," Adham said.

"I will say also that we have more new products in development today at Blizzard than we've ever had in our history, and our future is very bright."

Adham said Blizzard decided to create a mobile version of Diablo (and, I would assume, other games that have yet to be announced) because mobile technology now enables a degree of fidelity that's comparable to PC and console gaming. It's also an opportunity to introduce Diablo to "a much broader audience around the world," and to younger gamers in North America, many of whom play primarily on their phones.

But he also reassured the core gaming crowd that they're not being left behind.

"For our diehard PC fans, we will say though, we still have multiple Diablo teams working on multiple unannounced Diablo projects. So we haven't forgotten about them," Adham said. "The future is bright. Stay tuned."

Thanks, USgamer.