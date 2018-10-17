Blizzard hoses down Diablo 4 reveal rumors, unlikely to appear at BlizzCon

For the last two years, the lead up to BlizzCon has ushered in a new round of Diablo 4 announcement rumors. And the rumors are back in earnest this year, of course, but this time they've been prompted by some pretty compelling evidence: the release of the BlizzCon showroom floor map.

In contrast to the 2017 BlizzCon layout, Diablo is set to occupy a large and central area of the convention centre this year. Meanwhile, shortly after the opening ceremony, a panel dedicated to the future of Diablo is scheduled.

But that doesn't strictly mean Diablo 4 is coming: indeed, a new blogpost by Blizzard suggests strongly that it isn't.

"BlizzCon 2018 is almost here and we’ve seen a lot of rumors flying around about our plans for Diablo at the show," the post reads. "These are very exciting times—we currently have multiple teams working on different Diablo projects and we can’t wait to tell you all about them... when the time is right."

The post continues to gently insinuate that a new Diablo will not be announced at Blizzccon, but that other, lesser evils await. "We know what many of you are hoping for and we can only say that 'good things come to those who wait,' but evil things often take longer. We appreciate your patience as our teams work tirelessly to create nightmarish experiences worthy of the Lord of Terror."

The post goes on to mention the Nintendo Switch release of Diablo 3, which will coincide with the first day of BlizzCon. But there will be other Diablo-related news: it's just very unlikely it will relate to a new game.