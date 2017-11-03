Blizzard is making Vanilla servers for World of Warcraft

Blizzard has just announced World of Warcraft: Classic, a return to the glory days of Vanilla WoW.

"This is a larger endeavour than you might imagine," said Blizzard vice president J. Allen Brack. "But we are dedicated to making an authentic, Blizzard-quality, classic experience."

The trailer for World of Warcraft: Classic is short and sweet, and Blizzard offered no details as to what this actually means. I'm sure you have a ton of questions, which is why you should go and read our interview with Blizzard vice president and executive producer J. Allen Brack. He opens up about the long journey to this moment, and why, after all these years, Blizzard is finally able to deliver what fans and private servers like Nostalrius have been wanting.

Blizzard isn't offering any solid details like a launch date, so I wouldn't get too excited since World of Warcraft: Classic could be years away. Still, I'm itching to jump back in and experience leveling my first ever character, a dwarf hunter, again.

We'll have a ton of more information coming out of Blizzcon 2017, including everything you need to know about Battle for Azeroth.