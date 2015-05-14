Blizzard bans more than 100,000 World of Warcraft accounts

Blizzard has dropped the banhammer on a "large number" of World of Warcraft players found to be using bots to automate their gameplay. According to a screen capture of a GM chat posted to Imgur, the suspensions will last for six months and affect more than 100,000 accounts.

"We’ve recently taken action against a large number of World of Warcraft accounts that were found to be using third-party programs that automate gameplay, known as 'bots'," Blizzard wrote in the announcement of the bans. "We’re committed to providing an equal and fair playing field for everyone in World of Warcraft, and will continue to take action against those found in violation of our Terms of Use. Cheating of any form will not be tolerated."

Kotaku noted that the ban impacts not just "hardcore PvP botters," but anyone using bots to automate tasks. As World of Warcraft Community Manager Micah "Bashiok" Whipple wrote on Twitter, "Botting is defined as automation of any action, not just character movement. If a program is pressing keys for you, you've violated the ToU." That may explain why this latest round of bans isn't permanent, but expires after six months.

Whatever the specifics, let this serve as a reminder to all: Cheaters actually do prosper quite often, but sometimes their shenanigans catch up to them. You've (again) been warned.