Blendimals lets you blend animals then explode them

Most animals can do at least one thing well. Cows are good at eating grass and mooing. Rhinos can move people out of the way by jabbing them with their horn. Rabbits jump around instead of running.

Blendimals lets you create the ultimate animal by blending them in a virtual blender (it's nowhere near as bloody as it sounds). Then you can use your creations to progress through obstacle-ridden levels that would cause a standard God-created animal all kinds of issues.

You can download Blendimals for free from the official site.