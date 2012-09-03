Black Mesa Source release date revealed, high-res headcrabs due in 11 days

September 14 is the release date for the first build of one of the most long-awaited mods of all time. The Black Mesa project remakes Half-Life in Valve's Source engine with prettier textures and lighting. Gordon's beard is now super high-res and headcrabs are 20% prettier.

The first release "will include our re-envisioning of Half-Life all the way up to Lambda Core," according to project leader Carlos Montero, writing on the Black Mesa forums . "We believe this is a great way to provide a complete-feeling 8-10 hour experience with a solid ending, make our fans happy and help us make the best overall game possible."

To celebrate the announcement, the mod team have launched an ominous doom clock , the likes of which I haven't seen since way back in July last year . When the clock hits zero we'll finally have the chance to sample the action shown in the official trailer, released three years ago . These recent screenshots offer further evidence that Black Mesa Source is actually happening.