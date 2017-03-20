BioWare responds to Mass Effect: Andromeda animation harassment

Despite racking up some impressive review scores, Mass Effect: Andromeda has come under fire for its lacklustre animations. Due to launch to all tomorrow in the States and Thursday in Europe, BioWare has since told us these issues won't be addressed via a day one patch, however further patches are already in the works. The developer has now also responded to misdirected harassment levied at a female EA employee.

Speaking on Twitter, BioWare addressed feedback and player criticism, however drew the line at harassment, saying that "attacking individuals, regardless of their involvement in the project, is never acceptable." According to the developer, the employee in question was misidentified as a lead member of the Andromeda team.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is due March 21 in North America and March 23 in Europe. Head in this direction for our review, over here for our early impressions, and this-a-way to discover why James hates its planet scanning system.