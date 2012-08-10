Bioware co-founder steps down as The Old Repulic studio manager

Bioware co-founder Greg Zeschuk has stepped down as general manager of Bioware Austin, according to a GamersGlobal report spotted by Eurogamer . He'll be replaced by former Major League Gaming CEO Matt Bromberg. A statement from EA explains that "Greg is still with EA. He's now back in Canada, taking time off and thinking about new projects."

The EA statement asserts that Bioware co-founder Ray Muzyka won't be changing roles and indicate that Zeschuk "outlined his plan to return to his family in Edmonton for a much deserved vacation" back in May.

The change of management follows a spate of layoffs at the Bioware Austin , and arrives shortly after the announcement that Star Wars: The Old Republic will be moving to a free to play model later this year after a significant dip in subscribers. TOR can currently be played for free up to level 15 .