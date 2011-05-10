Bioshock Infinite 'Name in the Game' winner chosen

Not long ago, Irrational launched a competition to let players get their name into Bioshock Infinite. The original Bioshock featured the names of some of its developers in the company names and storefronts dotted throughout the game, now one lucky fan, selected from over 100,000 applicants, will have the same honour.

The winner, as announced on the Irrational blog , is Payton Lane Easter, proud owner of Payton Lane Easter Automated Stallions, your one stop shop for robo-horsey paraphernalia in the floating city of Columbia. Presumably the non-automated horses didn't adjust too well to the whole flying metropolis concept. There's a poster below for the new store, featuring the head of a robot horse.